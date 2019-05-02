CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 1, 2019

_____

944 FPUS55 KPSR 020826

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

125 AM MST Thu May 2 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-022300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

125 AM MST Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 90. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

58 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 94. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 96. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-022300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

125 AM MST Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

53 to 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-022300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

125 AM MST Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 52 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness. Highs in

the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ566-022300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

125 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Not as warm. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

CAZ562-022300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

125 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Windy. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

CAZ560-561-022300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

125 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 77 to 87. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

81 to 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, breezy and cooler. Lows in the upper

40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather