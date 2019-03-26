CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, March 25, 2019

_____

270 FPUS55 KPSR 260900

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

200 AM MST Tue Mar 26 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-262300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

200 AM MST Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 84 to 89. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. West wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

83 to 87. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 53 to 60. West wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-262300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

200 AM MST Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 84 to 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Light wind in the evening becoming east around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 49 to 59. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-262300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

200 AM MST Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. West wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. South wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ566-262300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

200 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

77 to 82. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ562-262300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

200 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs 79 to 84. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-262300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

200 AM PDT Tue Mar 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Lows 49 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 68 to 78. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

_____

