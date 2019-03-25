CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

217 AM MST Mon Mar 25 2019

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

217 AM MST Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 81 to 86. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 89. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Lows 56 to 62. West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 88. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

AZZ541-549-555-252300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

217 AM MST Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows 49 to 59. North wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Light wind in the evening becoming northeast

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

AZZ553-554-252300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

217 AM MST Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 80 to

85. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 89. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Lows 48 to 58. Light wind in the evening becoming south around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ566-252300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

217 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ562-252300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

217 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 65. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ560-561-252300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

217 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 71 to 81. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 72 to 82. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

