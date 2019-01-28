CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 27, 2019

061 FPUS55 KPSR 280838

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

137 AM MST Mon Jan 28 2019

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-282300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

137 AM MST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 74. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Lows 47 to 51. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 46 to 50. Northeast

wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

A 10 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 10 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-282300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

137 AM MST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Lows 43 to 53. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then considerable cloudiness

with a 10 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 10 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-282300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

137 AM MST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast

wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then considerable cloudiness

with a 10 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to

50. Chance of measurable rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s

to upper 40s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ566-282300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1237 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of measurable rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ562-282300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1237 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Light wind in the morning

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ560-561-282300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1237 AM PST Mon Jan 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 73. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 42 to 52. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. North wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of through the

night. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

