906 FPUS55 KPSR 180910

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

209 AM MST Fri Jan 18 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-182300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

209 AM MST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 40 to 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-182300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

209 AM MST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

Southwest wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-182300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

209 AM MST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 69 to 74. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ566-182300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

109 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. West wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. North wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ562-182300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

109 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the morning

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-182300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

109 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and colder. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

