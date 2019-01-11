CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019

_____

568 FPUS55 KPSR 111453

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

752 AM MST Fri Jan 11 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-112300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

752 AM MST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 66. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. East wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 41 to 46. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of measurable

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-112300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

752 AM MST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 63 to 68. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 37 to 47. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-112300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

752 AM MST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 33 to 43. East wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. East wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 35 to 45. South wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming east after midnight. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ566-112300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

652 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 64 to 69. North wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming east

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Lows 43 to 53. South wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

58 to 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of measurable rain

60 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then considerable cloudiness

with a 10 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ562-112300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

652 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 64 to 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then considerable cloudiness

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 54. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

58 to 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain

60 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. North wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ560-561-112300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

652 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 55 to 65. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 45 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 60 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 49 to 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 60.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather