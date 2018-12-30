CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 29, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California
National Weather Service Phoenix AZ
255 AM MST Sun Dec 30 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-302300-
Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-
North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-
South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-
Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,
Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,
Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,
and Queen Creek
255 AM MST Sun Dec 30 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the
evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 50 to 54.
East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a
tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 33 to 37. North
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 49 to 52. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable
rain 10 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
AZZ549-555-302300-
Fountain Hills/East Mesa-Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-
Including the cities of Fountain Hills and Apache Junction
255 AM MST Sun Dec 30 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. South wind around 5 mph in
the evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then considerable cloudiness with showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 60 percent.
Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
28 to 38. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain
20 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
46 to 51. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows 30 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ569-302300-
Palo Verde Valley-
Including the cities of Martinez Lake, Blythe, Palo Verde, and Ripley
155 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 33 to 43. North wind
15 to 25 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 48 to 53. North wind
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ566-302300-
Imperial County West-
Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,
Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City
155 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph
in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the
evening becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest
wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the upper 20s to upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ562-302300-
Imperial County Southwest-
Including the city of Mountain Spring
155 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 66. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Windy. Not as cool. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts
up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs 57 to 62. West wind 20 to
30 mph in the morning becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of measurable rain
10 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in
the morning becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s to mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 10 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ560-561-302300-
Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-
Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys
Village
155 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest
wind 15 to 25 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 30 to 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 43 to 53. North wind
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 29 to 39. North wind
20 to 35 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 40 to 50. North wind 20 to
35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and colder. Lows in the lower 20s to
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 10 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
$$
