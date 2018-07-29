CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 28, 2018

_____

656 FPUS55 KPSR 290947

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

246 AM MST Sun Jul 29 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-292300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

247 AM MST Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 101 to 103. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 82 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 106. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 83 to 87. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 107. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 105 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 108.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-292300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

247 AM MST Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

AZZ553-554-292300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

247 AM MST Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs 101 to 106. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 103 to 108. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ566-292300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

247 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Hot. Highs 105 to 110. Light wind in the morning

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ562-292300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

247 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of measurable rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

80 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ560-561-292300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

247 AM PDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 106. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 106. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather