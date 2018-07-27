CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

852 PM MST Thu Jul 26 2018

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

852 PM MST Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 83 to 90. West wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of measurable rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 111. South wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 83 to 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 107. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of measurable rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 80 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 105 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 105 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 105 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 107.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

852 PM MST Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

852 PM MST Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as warm. Lows 76 to 86. West wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

852 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 78 to 88. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

852 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 81 to 91. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 91. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 80 to 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming west after midnight. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

852 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 112. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 97 to 107. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

