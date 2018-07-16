CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 15, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

233 AM MST Mon Jul 16 2018

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

233 AM MST Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 100 to

102. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 80 to 85. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

100 to 105. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 79 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 103. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 105 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

233 AM MST Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 73 to 83. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

233 AM MST Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs

99 to 104. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

233 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 87. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

233 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 80 to 90. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 81 to 91. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

233 AM PDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 94 to 104. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 102. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

