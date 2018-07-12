CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018
031 FPUS55 KPSR 121042
ZFPPSR
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California
National Weather Service Phoenix AZ
341 AM MST Thu Jul 12 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-122300-
Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-
North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-
South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-
Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,
Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,
Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,
and Queen Creek
341 AM MST Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 94 to 99. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south
in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 78 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the
evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
measurable rain 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 100 to 104. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 78 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight. Chance of
measurable rain 10 percent.
.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
98 to 102. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 105.
$$
AZZ541-549-555-122300-
Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-
Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-
Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,
and Apache Junction
341 AM MST Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 97. East wind
5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
measurable rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening
becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable
rain 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 98 to 103. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of measurable rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable
cloudiness. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 72 to
82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in
the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of measurable rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 80. Chance of measurable
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.
$$
AZZ553-554-122300-
Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-
Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,
and Coolidge
341 AM MST Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 94 to 99. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening
becoming south after midnight. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 99 to 104. Light wind in the morning
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable
rain 10 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening
becoming east after midnight. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable
cloudiness. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 97 to
102. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in
the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.
$$
CAZ566-122300-
Imperial County West-
Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,
Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City
341 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance
of measurable rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance
of measurable rain 10 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of measurable rain 10 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.
$$
CAZ562-122300-
Imperial County Southwest-
Including the city of Mountain Spring
341 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable rain 10 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
measurable rain 10 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.
$$
CAZ560-561-122300-
Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-
Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys
Village
341 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 98. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 94 to 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable rain 10 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 95 to 105.
$$
