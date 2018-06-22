CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

299 FPUS55 KPSR 222051

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

150 PM MST Fri Jun 22 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-231100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

150 PM MST Fri Jun 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 106.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-231100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

150 PM MST Fri Jun 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 99 to 104. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

AZZ553-554-231100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

150 PM MST Fri Jun 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ563-231100-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

150 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ567-231100-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

150 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. South wind 10 to 20 mph in

the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ566-231100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

150 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ562-231100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

150 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 101 to 106. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ560-231100-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

150 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ561-231100-

Joshua Tree NP East-

150 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

$$

