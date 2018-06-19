CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

129 PM MST Tue Jun 19 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ540-542>544-546-548-550-551-201100-

Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-North Phoenix/Glendale-

Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-South Mountain/Ahwatukee-

Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria,

Phoenix, Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

129 PM MST Tue Jun 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM MST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 105 to 108. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 111. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 104 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108.

CAZ563-201100-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

129 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

CAZ567-201100-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

129 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. South wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

CAZ566-201100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

129 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

CAZ562-201100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

129 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. South wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

CAZ560-201100-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

129 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

CAZ561-201100-

Joshua Tree NP East-

129 PM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 98 to 108. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 97 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

