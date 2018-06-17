CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 17, 2018

_____

192 FPUS55 KPSR 172010

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

109 PM MST Sun Jun 17 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-181100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

109 PM MST Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 73. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-181100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

109 PM MST Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

AZZ553-554-181100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

109 PM MST Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light wind in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ566-181100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

109 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 100 to 105. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ562-181100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

109 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 20 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening decreasing to 40 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and warmer. Lows 66 to 76. West wind

15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ560-561-181100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

109 PM PDT Sun Jun 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 15 to 25 mph in

the evening becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

_____

