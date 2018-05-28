CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

217 PM MST Mon May 28 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

217 PM MST Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

217 PM MST Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

217 PM MST Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 59 to 69. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

217 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 97 to 102. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 60 to 70. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing sand and blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing sand and blowing dust in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

217 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing sand and blowing dust in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing sand and blowing dust in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

217 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 87 to 97. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 59 to 69.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

