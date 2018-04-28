CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018

350 FPUS55 KPSR 282027

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

127 PM MST Sat Apr 28 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-291100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

127 PM MST Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 59 to 67. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 89 to 93. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 56 to 64. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Not as

warm. Highs 83 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the 50s. Chance of measurable rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

AZZ541-549-555-291100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

127 PM MST Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 88 to 93. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 53 to 63. South wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Not as

warm. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of

measurable rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

AZZ553-554-291100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

127 PM MST Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 90 to 95. South wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 52 to 62. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Not as

warm. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ566-291100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

127 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 20 to

30 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Lows 54 to 64. West

wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Windy. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 53 to 63. West wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening decreasing to 35 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Windy and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs

75 to 80. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101.

CAZ562-291100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

127 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Areas of blowing dust in

the evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Lows 56 to 66.

West wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Windy. Highs 79 to 84. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 55 to 65. West wind

20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Windy

and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s. Chance of measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ560-291100-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

127 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust through

the night. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 64 to 74. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 43 to 53. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Breezy

and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of measurable

rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of

measurable rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s to upper 60s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

CAZ561-291100-

Joshua Tree NP East-

127 PM PDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 49 to 59.

West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 73 to 83. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

