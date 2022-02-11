CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

212 AM PST Fri Feb 11 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

212 AM PST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Cooler. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

212 AM PST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

212 AM PST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming around 5 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in

the evening and overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

212 AM PST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

212 AM PST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

212 AM PST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

