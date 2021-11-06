CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, November 5, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

312 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

CAZ080-062300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

312 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain and snow

showers likely this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to

4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet lowering to 3000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet

rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. A

30 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ081-062300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

312 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers early this

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 3500 feet in the evening. Lows

around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph until well after midnight

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ082-062300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

312 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early in the

afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. West winds around 5 mph early in the evening becoming light,

then becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

3200 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ083-062300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

312 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest around 10 mph

late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the morning,

then shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Breezy. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Windy. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ084-062300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

312 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers until early

afternoon, then chance of rain and snow showers late this

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Breezy. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Windy. Lows around

30.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ085-062300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

312 AM PDT Sat Nov 6 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation

except snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches in the Warner

Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph early in the evening becoming light, then

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Breezy. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Windy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

