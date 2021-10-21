CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Windy. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph well

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

6000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet rising to 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain showers

and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. In the

shasta valley, south winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph well after midnight. Elsewhere, south winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph well after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet rising to 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely early this morning, then rain in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 6000 feet rising to

6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers and snow

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Windy. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

level 6000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 6000 feet rising to

6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph until well after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

306 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet

lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet rising to 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Breezy.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

