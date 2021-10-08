CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 7, 2021 _____ 389 FPUS56 KMFR 080913 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 212 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021 CAZ080-082300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 213 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ081-082300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 213 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the morning, then shifting to the south early in the afternoon shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ082-082300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 213 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ083-082300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 213 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south early in the afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ084-082300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 213 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ085-082300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 213 AM PDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Patchy fog late this morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level 6500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. $$