CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 3, 2021 _____ 447 FPUS56 KMFR 041015 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 314 AM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021 CAZ080-042300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 314 AM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow level 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. $$ CAZ081-042300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 314 AM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this morning, then shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level 6000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ082-042300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 314 AM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late this morning, then shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ083-042300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 314 AM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Haze in the evening. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ084-042300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 314 AM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. $$ CAZ085-042300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 314 AM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph late in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level 7000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. $$