CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, August 27, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

245 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

CAZ080-282300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

245 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Patchy smoke. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ081-282300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

245 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny early this afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze

in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. In the shasta valley, southeast winds around 5 mph early

this morning becoming light, then becoming northwest around 5 mph

this afternoon. Elsewhere, northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening, then areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning

becoming light, then becoming northeast around 5 mph early in the

afternoon shifting to the northwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, smoke. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the night.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ082-282300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

245 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy smoke until early afternoon. Haze late this

morning. Areas of smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke in the evening, then areas of

smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

late evening and early morning, then shifting to the north well

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Areas of smoke through the

night. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ083-282300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

245 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny late this morning then

becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late this

afternoon. Haze until early afternoon. Patchy smoke through the

day. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening, then areas

of smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning, then

smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in

the morning, then shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ084-282300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

245 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze until early afternoon, then patchy smoke late this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening, then areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph early in the

morning becoming light, then becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ085-282300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

245 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze until early afternoon. Patchy smoke this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast

late in the morning, then shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

