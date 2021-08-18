CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

304 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

304 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke early this morning, then smoke in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

304 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke early this morning, then smoke in

the late morning and early afternoon. Areas of smoke late this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to around 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then

patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

304 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke early this morning, then smoke in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then

patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

304 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke early this morning, then smoke in

the late morning and early afternoon. Areas of smoke late this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north around 5 mph well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

304 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke this morning, then smoke this

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 80. North winds around

5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

304 AM PDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke early this morning, then

smoke in the late morning and early afternoon. Patchy smoke late

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

