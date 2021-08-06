CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 5, 2021

_____

214 FPUS56 KMFR 061012

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

CAZ080-062300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

East winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke

through the night. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ081-062300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke this morning, then haze and patchy smoke

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening, then

areas of smoke after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. South winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming

light, then becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows around 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ082-062300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke until early afternoon, then patchy smoke

late this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early in the

afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ083-062300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Smoke through the night.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ084-062300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke early this morning, then areas of smoke in

the late morning and early afternoon. Patchy smoke late this

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming northwest

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening, then

areas of smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then smoke in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ085-062300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke until early afternoon, then patchy

smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north well

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then smoke in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest early in the afternoon, then

increasing to 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather