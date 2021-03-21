CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 20, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

218 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

218 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

218 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the evening

and overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

218 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

218 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

218 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph this morning

becoming light, then becoming west around 5 mph late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

218 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

