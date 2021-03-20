CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

239 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

239 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Snow

level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

239 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers. Snow

level 2000 feet rising to 2900 feet this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in

the evening, then shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3300 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

239 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning, then

isolated rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

239 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then isolated snow

showers this afternoon. Isolated rain showers late this

afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

239 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated snow showers until early afternoon, then

isolated rain and snow showers late this afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light, then

becoming southwest around 5 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

239 AM PDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then

isolated snow showers this afternoon. Isolated rain showers late

this afternoon. Snow level 3100 feet this afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

