CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 14, 2021 _____ 446 FPUS56 KMFR 150914 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 214 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 CAZ080-152300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 214 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING ABOVE 2000 FEET... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ081-152300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 214 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ082-152300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 214 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ083-152300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 214 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ084-152300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 214 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CAZ085-152300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 214 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers this morning, then chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except 1 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 15. North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.