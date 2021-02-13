CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 12, 2021

353 FPUS56 KMFR 131119

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

319 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

CAZ080-140000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

319 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain and snow

showers likely this afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to

3500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet rising to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ081-140000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

319 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers early this morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level 2200 feet rising to

3300 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5500 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

CAZ082-140000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

319 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers early this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ083-140000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

319 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers early this morning,

then chance of rain showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Chance of snow showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to

4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

CAZ084-140000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

319 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers early this morning,

then chance of rain showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Chance of snow showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Highs around 40. Breezy. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet rising to

4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in

the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

CAZ085-140000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

319 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers this morning, then

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 4100 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except 2 to 5 inches in the Warner

Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 3700 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in

the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4400 feet rising to 4900 feet in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

