CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

259 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

259 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph

late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

259 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Rain and snow showers early this morning, then slight chance of

snow showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Slight

chance of rain showers in the late morning and afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph

early this afternoon, then shifting to the north late this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy freezing fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

259 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain and snow showers early this morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet lowering

to 3500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph late this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

259 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain and snow showers early this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to

3500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph late this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

259 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely early

this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the evening

and overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

259 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely early this morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Snow level 4200 feet lowering to 3700 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to 3 inches in

the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

