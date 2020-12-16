CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1124 PM PST Tue Dec 15 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

1124 PM PST Tue Dec 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.

Chance of rain and snow well after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow

level 4500 feet rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet

lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to

4 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

1124 PM PST Tue Dec 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain well

after midnight. Patchy freezing fog well after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering

to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. In the shasta valley, south winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Elsewhere,

south winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3200 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in

the morning. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

1124 PM PST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM

PST THURSDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Cloudy with rain

and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet

rising to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to

6 inches. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the

evening. Lows 15 to 25. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

1124 PM PST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM

PST THURSDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Rain and

snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in

the morning. Patchy freezing fog in the evening. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

1124 PM PST Tue Dec 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Rain and

snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Snow level 3500 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. No

snow accumulation. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet

lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level 3500 feet in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after

midnight. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in

the morning. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Lows 15 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

1124 PM PST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM

PST THURSDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4700 feet

lowering to 4100 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches except 3 to 7 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows

around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

