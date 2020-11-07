CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, November 6, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

258 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

258 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers this morning.

Chance of rain and snow showers late this afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet this morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet lowering to 1500 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch at lower elevations and

1 to 2 inches above 3000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

258 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers this morning, then partly cloudy early this afternoon.

Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers late this

afternoon. Snow level 3300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 2600 feet lowering to 1500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

258 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers this morning, then sunny early this afternoon. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers late this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch at lower

elevations and 1 to 2 inches above 4000 feet. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 10 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows

15 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

258 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Breezy. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

15 to 20. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to

25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

258 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

until early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers late this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows around

20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

258 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers early this morning, then chance of

rain and snow showers in the late morning and afternoon. Snow

level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to

3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Breezy. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph late this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of

1 to 2 inches except 2 to 5 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows

around 20. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to

20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

