CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 4, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

346 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke this morning, then haze and areas

of smoke this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of

smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the evening, then

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke this morning. Haze through the day.

Areas of smoke this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of

smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight, then shifting to

the southeast well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoke this morning, then haze and areas

of smoke this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east early this

afternoon, then shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of

smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight, then shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Smoke this morning. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of

smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy

late this afternoon. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Haze and

areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the

evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Smoke this morning. Haze through the day.

Areas of smoke this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Haze

and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

