CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 3, 2020

_____

626 FPUS56 KMFR 040945

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

244 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

CAZ080-042300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Patchy smoke through

the night. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ081-042300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke this morning, then patchy smoke

this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds

becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Not as warm. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ082-042300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke until early afternoon, then patchy

smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening, then areas

of smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the

evening, then shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ083-042300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast late in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ084-042300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke this morning, then patchy smoke

early this afternoon. Areas of smoke late this afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming

light, then becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the evening,

then shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ085-042300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke this morning, then patchy smoke

early this afternoon. Areas of smoke late this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the east late this morning, then shifting to the west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the evening,

then shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather