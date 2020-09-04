CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 3, 2020

_____

288 FPUS56 KMFR 041108

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

407 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

CAZ080-042300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

407 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening, then areas of

smoke after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the evening,

then shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ081-042300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

407 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 100. South winds

around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming

south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy

smoke after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph late in the evening

and overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph early

in the morning becoming light, then becoming southeast around

5 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

95 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ082-042300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

407 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ083-042300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

407 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke early this morning, then areas of

smoke in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ084-042300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

407 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy

smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ085-042300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

407 AM PDT Fri Sep 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs in

the lower to mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to

southwest around 15 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening, then areas of

smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest early in the afternoon,

then increasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather