CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 30, 2020

_____

848 FPUS56 KMFR 311008

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

307 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

CAZ080-312300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

307 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ081-312300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

307 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze late this morning. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ082-312300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

307 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ083-312300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

307 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ084-312300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

307 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze until early afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Light winds

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ085-312300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

307 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather