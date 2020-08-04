CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, August 3, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
224 AM PDT Tue Aug 4 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
224 AM PDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. A 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph early in the morning
becoming light, then becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
224 AM PDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Haze early this morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light,
then becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Haze after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs
90 to 100.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
224 AM PDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in
the evening and overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the
morning becoming light, then becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid
50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
224 AM PDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast early this afternoon, then shifting to the
southwest late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Haze through the night. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the
morning becoming light, then becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
224 AM PDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest late this morning, then shifting to the east early this
afternoon shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the
morning becoming light, then becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around
5 mph well after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
224 AM PDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze early this morning. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast
early this afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to around 5 mph well after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
