CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, August 3, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

224 AM PDT Tue Aug 4 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

224 AM PDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph early in the morning

becoming light, then becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

224 AM PDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze early this morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light,

then becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Haze after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

90 to 100.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

224 AM PDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in

the evening and overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the

morning becoming light, then becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

224 AM PDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast early this afternoon, then shifting to the

southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Haze through the night. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the

morning becoming light, then becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

224 AM PDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest late this morning, then shifting to the east early this

afternoon shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph early in the

morning becoming light, then becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

224 AM PDT Tue Aug 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze early this morning. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast

early this afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

