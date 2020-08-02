CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 1, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

212 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

212 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light,

then becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

212 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze early this morning. Patchy smoke through the

day. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph

early this morning becoming light, then becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

212 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north late in the evening and overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

212 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early in the afternoon,

then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

212 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early this

morning becoming light, then becoming west 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning

and early afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

212 AM PDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then

becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

