CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2020

_____

858 FPUS56 KMFR 100956

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

255 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

CAZ080-102300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

255 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight, then shifting to

the east well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ081-102300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

255 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming

northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph until well after midnight becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ082-102300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

255 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ083-102300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

255 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ084-102300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

255 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds

becoming east around 5 mph in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ085-102300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

255 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest early in the

afternoon, then increasing to around 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather