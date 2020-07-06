CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 5, 2020

_____

321 FPUS56 KMFR 060910

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

209 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

CAZ080-062300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

209 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph

well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ081-062300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

209 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ082-062300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

209 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ083-062300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

209 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ084-062300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

209 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ085-062300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

209 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows around 50.

$$

