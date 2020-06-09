CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, June 8, 2020
_____
406 FPUS56 KMFR 091112
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
412 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
CAZ080-092300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
412 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ081-092300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
412 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light,
then becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ082-092300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
412 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late
morning and afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ083-092300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
412 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ084-092300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
412 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast late this morning, then shifting to the west this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around
5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph late in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around
40. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
CAZ085-092300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
412 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
$$
_____
