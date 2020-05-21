CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

_____

761 FPUS56 KMFR 211035

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

334 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

CAZ080-212300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

334 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ081-212300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

334 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Light winds becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the late morning

and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Light winds

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ082-212300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

334 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ083-212300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

334 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ084-212300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

334 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the west around 15 mph late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light winds becoming east around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ085-212300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

334 AM PDT Thu May 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early this

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather