CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, May 15, 2020

_____

122 FPUS56 KMFR 161015

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

314 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

CAZ080-162300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

314 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet rising to 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 5500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ081-162300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

314 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Breezy. In the shasta

valley, west winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming south

15 to 20 mph early this afternoon, then increasing to 20 to

30 mph late this afternoon. Winds east late this morning.

Elsewhere, north winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming

south early this afternoon, then increasing to 15 to 25 mph late

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. In the shasta valley, south

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Elsewhere, south winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

well after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

7000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north late in the morning, then shifting

to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows around 40.

$$

CAZ082-162300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

314 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

early in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ083-162300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

314 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ084-162300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

314 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to

south around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

evening. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ085-162300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

314 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Breezy. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow level 6500 feet after

midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 6000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather