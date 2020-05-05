CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, May 4, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

301 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

CAZ080-052300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

301 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ081-052300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

301 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ082-052300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

301 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northwest late in the evening and overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ083-052300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

301 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ084-052300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

301 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ085-052300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

301 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

