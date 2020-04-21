CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 20, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
331 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s
to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to
20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph
well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Breezy. South winds around 5 mph increasing to
west 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
