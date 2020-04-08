CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

318 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

CAZ080-082300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

318 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph early in the

afternoon, then shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ081-082300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

318 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. In the shasta valley, west winds around 5 mph this

morning becoming light, then becoming east around 5 mph late this

afternoon. Elsewhere, north winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

CAZ082-082300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

318 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ083-082300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

318 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph late in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

CAZ084-082300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

318 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ085-082300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

318 AM PDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

