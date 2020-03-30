CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
349 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation
of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to
4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow this morning, then rain
likely this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet
this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. In the shasta valley, south winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Elsewhere, southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to
4500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to
5000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to
mid 50s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to
4500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet
after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
4500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower
40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid
20s to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow
level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet
lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
4500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 4900 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to
2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation except
snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in
the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening. Snow level 4800 feet in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
