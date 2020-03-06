CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 5, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

311 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

311 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Snow

level 5000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet lowering to

2000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet lowering to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east late in the evening and overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

311 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 2600 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

late in the evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2300 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch at lower elevations and

1 to 2 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

311 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

3200 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2300 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 1900 feet. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

311 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain this morning. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

3000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

311 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

3000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows

around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

311 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early this

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4100 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2300 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

