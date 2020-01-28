CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, January 27, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
301 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
301 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain and snow
showers likely early this afternoon. Slight chance of rain and
snow showers late this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to
5000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 4000 feet rising to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Cooler.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the
evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
301 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Rain showers likely early this morning, then chance of
snow showers late this morning. Chance of rain showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to
5000 feet this afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the
evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
301 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain and snow
showers likely this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to
5000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow
level 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the
evening. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
301 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain and snow
showers likely this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to
5000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level
6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Snow level 7000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow
level 7000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then chance of snow in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
301 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers until
early afternoon, then chance of rain showers late this afternoon.
Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level
6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Cooler. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
301 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 4300 feet rising to 5000 feet this afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Snow level 4200 feet in the evening. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Snow level 6500 feet in the evening. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather