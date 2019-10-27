CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 26, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

339 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

339 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

339 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

20s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

339 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

339 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Breezy.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

339 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

339 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

