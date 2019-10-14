CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 13, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

347 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

347 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming

north around 5 mph early this afternoon shifting to the west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the evening and

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

347 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Light winds

becoming east around 5 mph early this afternoon, then shifting to

the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the evening,

then shifting to the south after midnight shifting to the

northeast well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

347 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early this afternoon, then

shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the evening

and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

347 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

347 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming southeast

around 5 mph early this afternoon shifting to the southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the evening

and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

347 AM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

